Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,132. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

