Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. 51,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

