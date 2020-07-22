Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $24,566,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,133. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

