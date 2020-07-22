Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by Vestar Capital Partners LLC

Vestar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,706,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Triton International comprises about 100.0% of Vestar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vestar Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Triton International worth $323,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Triton International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,742,000 after acquiring an additional 635,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $30,292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 63.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $1,455,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 9,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

