Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $27,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 37.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,195 shares of company stock worth $102,326,806. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.77. 86,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,877. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $264.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

