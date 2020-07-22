U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.