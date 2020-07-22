U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $63,470.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $78,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $905,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.5% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $41,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

