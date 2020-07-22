UBS Group’s (UBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBS. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 205,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,751. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. AXA boosted its position in UBS Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 287,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

