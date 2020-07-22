Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 50,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.22. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

