United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.48

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$95.48 and last traded at C$95.40, with a volume of 812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29.

Get United Co.s alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.79%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.