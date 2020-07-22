United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

