v.systems Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.13 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and $4.88 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,961,020,199 coins and its circulating supply is 2,046,161,735 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

