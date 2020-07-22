Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,359 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $123.64. 66,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.