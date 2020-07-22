Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,862,000 after acquiring an additional 135,443 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,086. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

