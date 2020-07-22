Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

