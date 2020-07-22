Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 244,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 148,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 370,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.