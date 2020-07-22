Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 11,708,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

