Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $194,454,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,292,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.03. The company had a trading volume of 758,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,585. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

