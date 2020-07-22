Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3,196.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after acquiring an additional 473,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,506,000 after acquiring an additional 402,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,086 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. 9,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,217. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

