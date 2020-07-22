Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 13.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

