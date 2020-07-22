Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.86. 17,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20.

