Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.56. 12,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

