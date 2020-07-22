Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.71. The stock had a trading volume of 214,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.