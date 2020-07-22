Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. 38,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

