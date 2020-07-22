Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 509,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,929 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 244,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $165.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

