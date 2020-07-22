Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 61.9% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,830,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 136,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

