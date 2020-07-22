Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

