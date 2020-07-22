Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $165.26. 145,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

