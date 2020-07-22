Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $165.07. 1,923,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

