Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 127.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,920,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. 130,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,906. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

