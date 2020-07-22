VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Holdings Lifted by Exor Investments UK LLP

Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares during the quarter. VEON accounts for approximately 15.7% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exor Investments UK LLP owned approximately 3.02% of VEON worth $95,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEON. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 539.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 553,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 466,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 159.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $860,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VEON by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 73,820 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

VEON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 38,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

