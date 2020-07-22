Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.52

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 890158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.13.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.78. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.