Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Trading Up 5%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.33, approximately 4,530 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 118,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visterra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

