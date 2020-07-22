Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 581,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,154,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 330,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 86,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,650. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

