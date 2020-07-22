Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.04

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 503381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $743.89 million and a P/E ratio of -79.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 224,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,294,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,294,666. Also, Director Shawn Day sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,660. Insiders sold a total of 599,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,500 over the last quarter.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.