Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 48.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

