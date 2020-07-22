Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will announce earnings per share of $4.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.13 and the lowest is $0.64. Watford reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of ($7.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.69) to ($3.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter.

WTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watford from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Watford news, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Watford by 2,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 261,531 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Watford during the first quarter worth $3,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watford by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 167,459 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Watford during the first quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTRE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

