Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $80,259,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 1,465,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

