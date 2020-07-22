Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,038 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,340,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,275,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

