Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.38.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.38.
In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
