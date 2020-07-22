Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.38.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

