Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after buying an additional 575,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in VF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after buying an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after buying an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 80,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,250. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

