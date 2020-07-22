Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,661 shares of company stock valued at $114,837,479. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.59. 90,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.00, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

