Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 14,130 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises approximately 3.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hexcel worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 105.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 28.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.4% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,525,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 469,272 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 6,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

