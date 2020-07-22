Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 415,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $4,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

GSBD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,621. The firm has a market cap of $633.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

