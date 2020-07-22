Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 4,367 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Bank Ozk makes up 3.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bank Ozk worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,476. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.