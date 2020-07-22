Weybosset Research & Management LLC Grows Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises approximately 4.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 67.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $342,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 817,372 shares in the company, valued at $55,973,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,850 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock worth $585,438. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.