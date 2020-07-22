Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 10.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Copart by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. 17,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,580. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

