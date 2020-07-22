Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. TC Pipelines accounts for about 1.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.11% of TC Pipelines worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NYSE:TCP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 5,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.08. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. TC Pipelines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

