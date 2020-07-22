Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. 110,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,649. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

