Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

